Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command on Sunday evening said, it had arrested 25 suspected kidnappers including those responsible for the abduction of a member of the state House of Assembly, Suleiman Dabo, in its ongoing Operation Puff Adder.

The Spokesman for the command, DSP Yakubu Sabo said in a statement that, the command acted on intelligence in tge arrest and recovery or arms and cash exhibits.

According to him, “on 6/9/19 at about 2300hrs, a combined team of police operational units from the command led by the IGP’s Special Tactical Squad attached to Operation Puff Adder acted on Intelligence and raided criminal hideouts at Kingimi and other surrounding villages in Igabi LGA and in the process, arrested one Buhari Bello a 34-year old notorious kidnapper and seven others.

“Upon interrogation, it was revealed that they belong to the gang of notorious kidnappers /armed robbers that have been terrorizing Kaduna -Abuja and Kaduna -Zaria expressways.

“Investigation further revealed that, the suspects were responsible for the kidnap of Hon Suleiman Dabo a member of the Kaduna State House of Assembly recently and the sum of N450, 000 was recovered from one of the suspects and he confessed it wss his share of the ransom paid by the victim.

“Efforts are on to apprehend other gang members and recover their operational weapons.

“The operation has successfully raided and dislodged bandits from camps located in the following areas; Maigiginya in Igabi L.G.A. and Gurguzu of Chukun L. G. A. In one of the fierce encounters, the operatives succeeded in neutralising bandits, ambush, killed about three suspected bandits, recovered two AK47 rifles and three operational motorcycles. Efforts are on to dislodge them from all the criminal camps within the command.

“On 7/9/2019, the current operation also raided Barebri and other bandits’ camps within Buruku axis and arrested 18 kidnap suspects who on interrogation revealed that, they were responsible for the kidnapping incident of 26th August 2019 along Kaduna Abuja road where six persons were abducted including the three ABU students, killing of a police inspector and carting away of his AK47 rifle.

“The suspects are currently helping police investigation and will be prosecuted accordingly.

“The Commissioner of Police CP Ali Aji Janga, enjoins the good people of Kaduna State to continue to support the police with relevant information that will help the command to overcome the recent security problems.”