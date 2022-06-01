From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

No fewer than three gunmen were, yesterday, killed by operatives of the Nigerian Police Force, Ebonyi State Command.

The incident, which took place at Isu community in Onicha Local Government Area of the State, also left some of the gunmen injured with bullets.

It was gathered that the hoodlums camped in a bush in the area to hatchet out plans on how to carry out their operations, in the months to come.

But the police, acting on a tip off, ambushed them and, in the course of a gun duel that ensued, killed three of the hoodlums.

Commissioner of Police, Ebonyi State, CP Aliyu Garba, who confirmed the incident, yesterday, said: “My men had a successful operation in Isu community, in Onicha Local Government Area of the state.

“In the operation, we neutralised the hoodlums and recovered arms.

“A lot of them were injured and three of them were killed.”

