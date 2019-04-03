Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Kaduna State police command has said its men neutralised three suspected hoodlums who launched an attack on a construction company in Mando, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State and lost a non-commission officer in the attack.

A statement by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Finance and Administration, Kaduna State command, Onah A. Sunny, said the armed men arrived at the company at about 05:40 am on Wednesday and started shooting at the policemen on duty who also returned fire.

He said: “I feel obliged to brief you this morning following an incident that occurred today, 03/04/19, at about 0540hrs when some armed men entered the Mother Cat Coy at Mando area, shooting sporadically and attacking policemen on guard duty.

“The gallant police men engaged the hoodlums in a fierce gun duel. They repelled the attack and in the process gunned down three of them.

“During the fierce gun duel, two of our men, AP NO 161126 Insp Bijimi Maiyaki, F/No 251990 SGT Kabiru Shuaibu attached to Operation Yak, sustained injuries and were rushed to 44 Army Reference Hospital for treatment.

“However, the NCO (Sergeant Kabiru) died while receiving treatment while the inspector was treated and discharged.”

Exhibits recovered from the hoodlums according to DCP Onah, included four AK 47 rifles, eight magazines with 130 live ammunition, five pieces of suspected Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), and a Golf vehicle with REG Number W 812 FST.

He added that teams of operatives were still on the trail of the remaining two hoodlums who escaped with bullet injuries.