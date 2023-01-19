From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Imo State police command has killed three gunmen on Wednesday attempting to attack the Agwa divisional post in Oguta Local Government Area of the State.

According to a statement by spokesperson of the command, Michael Abattam,the hoodlums who cordoned the police post were engaged in a fierce gun battle with the tactical team of the command who came to assist the officers on duty at the station.

In the process three of the gunmen were killed while some others fled with bullet wounds,Abattam said.

Prior to the attempt at the Agwa police station,the hoodlums were said to have razed the office of the community vigilante office.

However on combing the bushes around the station according to the police image maker,