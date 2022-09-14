From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Edo state police command has killed three suspected kidnappers in a gun duel and rescued a 13 month old kidnapped victim at Achigbor community on the Benin-Auchi road in Uhunmwonde local government area of the state.

The Edo state command’s deputy spokesperson, ASP Iwegbu Jennifer, disclosed that the suspects were killed in a gun duel with the police.

She said the police received a distress call from the residents of Achigbor community on the Benin – Auchi road that some hoodlums suspected to be kidnappers are operating in the area.

“They mobilized to the area where they met a vandalized compound with one Elizabeth Ojo, 42, screaming that her baby had been taken away. On enquiry, she said some hoodlums suspected to be kidnappers vandalized her property and whisked her baby away into the bush”

According to her, the police immediately moved into the bush, for possible rescue of the baby, adding that on sighting the operatives, the kidnappers threw the baby into the bush and opened fire on them.

” In the gun duel with the Police, three of the six kidnappers were killed while three others escaped into the bush”.

Iwegbu said the baby has been rescued unhurt and has been handed over to the mother, adding that items recovered from the suspect Include one cut-to-size double barrel gun, one cutlass and one battle axe