From Sola Ojo, Kaduna and Obinna Odogwu, Awka

The Kaduna State Police Command, yesterday, killed two of the bandits terrorising the state and recovered one AK47, one operational motorcycle and a machete.

The spokesman for the Command, DSP Muhammed Jalige, in a statement, yesterday evening, said the onslaught was recorded on July 23, based on local intelligence.

“Upon receipt of a report through the DPO Kidandan, on July 23, 2022, at about 0800hrs, that some armed bandits have kidnapped an unspecified number of farmers working on their farm at Timburku village Galadimawa ward of Giwa LGA, the Commissioner of Police, Yekini Ayoku, immediately directed the mobilisation of the nearby detachment of police Operation Restore Peace (hitherto codenamed Operation Puff Adder II) to the area.

“In the hot engagement that ensued with the armed hoodlums, the professional team of policemen prevailed with their superior fire, leading to the neutralisation of two of the bandits, recovery of one AK47 rifle loaded with two rounds of live ammunition, one motorcycle and a machete, while the victims (farmers) were rescued unhurt.

“It is germane to reiterate that this operational breakthrough could not have been achieved without the timely report/information by the citizens and, of course, swift response from the police.

“The Commissioner of Police, therefore, once again, enjoins the public to always confide in the police and other sister security agencies, to promptly report any distress situation, as he assures them of speedy and effective response.

“Investigation into the incident has since been instituted, while surveillance and patrol are on high gear to forestall any further incident as normalcy is restored in the affected area. The populace is as well enjoined to provide information on any person or group who are found nursing bullet wounds,” he said.

Also, joint security forces have killed two of the gunmen terrorising parts of Anambra state and recovered weapons, vehicles and others from them.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, in a statement, yesterday, said that the joint security operatives engaged the criminals in a gun battle, neutralised two, while others escaped with varying degrees of gunshot injuries.

The statement reads: “Anambra State Security Forces, composed of the military and police, neutralised two gunmen, recovered four automatic pump action, one cutlass, one ash colour Lexus SUV 350 with reg. no. KJA- 666HE, one white Toyota Hilux without reg. no., one white Toyota Corolla with reg. no. HAL- 732RF, one sliver Highlander SUV without reg no. and four motorcycles without reg. nos.

“The recovery is following a distress call at about 9:30am, on 23/7/2022, along Onitsha-Owerri Expressway junction leading to Okija Nkwo Market, where some hoodlums blocked the road and were robbing/extorting motorists. The joint forces responded swiftly, engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel and neutralised one of the armed men, while others escaped the scene with bullet wounds.

“In another development, police operatives, at about 3:30pm, on the same date, while on clearance operation, sighted another criminal gang at Nkwo Market Okija, harassing sellers/buyers and residents in the area.

“The operatives engaged the armed men in a gun duel. One of the suspects was neutralised and two automatic pump action and one machete recovered, while others fled the scene.

“No casualty on part of the operatives and the situation has been brought under control. Meanwhile, an operation is still ongoing to apprehend the other fleeing gang members.

“The Commissioner of Police, Echeng Echeng, while charging the operatives to sustain the tempo against onslaught on criminal elements (sic), ordered patrols to be intensified and improved operational positioning to respond to distress calls in the state.”