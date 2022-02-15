From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Anambra State Police Command has neutralised four gunmen who attacked Aguata and Neni Police Divisional Headquarters in Aguata and Anaocha Local Government Areas of the state, respectively.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, in a statement, revealed that the command also recovered some weapons used by the armed hoodlums during the attacks.

He further said that some of the armed hoodlums escaped with varying degrees of gunshot injuries which they sustained during the heavy gun battles with gallant policemen.

The PPRO said that the attacks on the two divisional police headquarters took place on Sunday night, adding that there was no casualty on the part of the police.

“The operatives demobilised four of the armed hoodlums and recovered 17 pieces of 7.62mm live ammunition for AK 47 rifle, 107 pieces of expended 7.62mm ammunition for AK47 rifle, seven pieces of expended cartridges for pump action, 10 pieces of expended 7.62mm long for Lar rifle, one big hammer, three phones and a wallet containing IDs and some ATM cards.

“Preliminary information reveals that one out of the four demobilised miscreants, now late, Mr Onyebuchi Okoye “M” 34 years, who led the attack on Aguata Divisional Headquarters, was arrested earlier on November 4, 2021, with a revolver pistol and six 9mm ammunition by police operatives.

“He was charged to court for conspiracy to commit felony and unlawful possession of firearms under section 495 of the criminal code and on 21/01/2022 was granted bail by the court.

“Also in Neni division, the gunmen fled the scene due to the superior fire of the police operatives on duty. Both stations are intact and no arm was lost,” the statement partly read.

Ikenga said that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Echeng Echeng, had charged the police officers to sustain the tempo of the onslaught against criminals in the state.

“The CP, while reiterating the unwavering commitment of the command towards weeding out unrepentant criminal elements, enjoins law-abiding citizens of the state to remain vigilant and continue to support the command in the fight against acts of crime and criminality,” he added.