Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Operatives of the police yesterday killed four suspected kidnappers at their mountain top camp in Bali Local Government Area of Taraba State during a shootout with the hoodlums.

This came less than one week after the state police command constituted a special anti-kidnap squad, comprising operatives of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) and the Mobile Police (MOPOL).

The state police public relations officer, David Misal, who disclosed this to our correspondent, said: “Men of the Police Force attached to Bali Division got reliable intelligence to the effect that kidnappers, who have been operating within the area, were hiding on the mountains and quickly mobilised some officers alongside some vigilance groups.

“On getting to the camp of the kidnappers on the mountain, there was a gun duel, which led to the death of four of the suspected kidnappers. Others most likely escaped with various degrees of injuries, and we are urging the public to report anyone they see with suspicious injuries.

“We were able to recover a Dane gun, charms, pots of soup, solar panels and ammunition from the kidnappers’ den.”