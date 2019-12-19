Ben Dunno, Warri

Four members of a notorious sea pirates that specialised in ambushing passenger boats conveying mostly traders along the Izon-Burutu waterways were yesterday shot dead by mobile police escort team attached to Delta State Government Waterways Security.

Investigations revealed that the gang had in the early hours of the day hijacked a full load passenger boat headed to Burutu from Warri and dispossessed all the passengers of their goods, cash and personal belongings.

The gang was on another mission of ambushing another passenger boat along the same axis but unknown to them that they were armed plain clothes mobile policemen attached to the Delta State Government Waterways Security.

It was learnt that the four man robbery gang had attempted to takeover the boat when the police team opened fire at them, resulting in the four of them sustaining severe bullet injuries. They reportedly died on the way while being rushed to the Central Hospital in Warri.

Reacting to the incident, the Burutu Area Commander, Adepegba Kolawole, noted that with this development the Burutu waterways would now enjoy relative peace as the gang had been identified as one of the most dreaded in the area