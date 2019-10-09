Tony‎ Osauzo, Benin

Four suspected kidnappers have been killed in a shootout with operatives of the state police command.

It was learnt that two suspected kidnappers in police custody arrested through electronic monitoring of their activities, were leading police detectives to their armoury located in a bush after Ogba River in the outskirts of Benin when the policemen were allegedly attacked in an ambush by members of the gang.

The ensuing‎ exchange of gunfire reportedly left four of the suspected kidnappers dead while others who were said to be on standby in a boat were said to have fled through the river.

It was learnt that the gang was preparing to carry out a high-profile kidnap when the police encountered them on Tuesday morning.

The State Commissioner of Police, Danmallam Mohammed, while confirming the incident, said it would have been a tragedy if his men were not at alert when they fell into the ambush.

“It is not a case of gunning down the kidnappers, the police officers were ambushed but our men were at alert and responded quickly and swiftly and killed four of the kidnappers in the course of the attack while others escaped with gunshot injuries.

“Our men were at alert otherwise it would have been a different story on our part,” he stressed.

Meanwhile two commercial motor cycle riders have been robbed and killed in parts of Etsako West local government. The incidents was said to have happened in the early hours of Wednesday in Auchi, headquarters of the local government.

‎The General Secretary, Etsako West chapter of Automated Amalgamated Commercial Tricycle and Motorcycle Owners, Repairs and Riders Association of Nigeria (ACOMORAN)‎, Momodu Kassim, who confirmed the killing of two of their members in three days, said they were at a meeting with the police Area Commander in Auchi to assess the security situation.

He said the two victims one from Otuo in Owan East local government area and the other a Hausa boy, recently bought their motorcycles.

“They killed another one today (Wednesday); we have just gone to bury him; he was a Hausa boy and he just bought okada about two weeks ago.

“He was attacked near old Prison Quarters near NYSC secretariat area; that was where they killed him; we have just gone to bury him. They went away with his bike.

“The other one was killed on Monday; his name was Jatto William from Otuo. That one happened along Winners Road by Powerline in Sabo Quarters. He just bought the okada less than five days,” Kassim said.

