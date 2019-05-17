TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Five notorious kidnap suspects were have been gunned down by operatives of the Inspector General of Police Monitoring Unit in Rivers State.

The bodies of the bandits were displayed by the police when they paraded over 20 hoodlums arrested for various violent crimes at different locations across the state.

State Commissioner of Police, Usman Belel, who paraded them at the command’s headquarters, Port Harcourt, disclosed that, the IGP Monitoring Unit led by the Commander, Adaka Justin, stormed a criminal hideout in Eneka, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state, where the bandits were hibernating.

Belel added that, two members of the IGP Monitoring Unit were wounded during a gun duel with the miscreants.

According to the state police boss, the kidnap gang was responsible for criminal activities in Eneka and its environs.

Also, two female kidnap victims were rescued by the state Anti-Kidnap Unit led by the Commander, SP Edward Shadare, in a forest in Emohua Local Government Area of the State.

Belel stated: “On our part, we will continue to do our best to sustain the current onslaught against armed banditry in the state.

“I have repositioned my men for better productivity. And as soon as possible, you will feel the impact of a re-jigged strategy,” the CP assured.