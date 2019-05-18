Tony John, Port Harcourt

Operatives of the Inspector General of Police Monitoring Unit in Rivers State have gunned down five suspected kidnappers. The bandit’s lifeless bodies were displayed during a parade that featured over 20 hoodlums arrested at different locations across the state for various violent crimes.

State Commissioner of Police, Usman Belel, who paraded the suspects at the Command’s headquarters, Port Harcourt, disclosed that the IGP Monitoring Unit, led by Commander Adaka Justin, nabbed them during a raid. The bandits were reportedly caught unaware where they were hibernating in a hideout in Eneka, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state. Belel added that two members of the IGP Monitoring Unit were wounded during a gun duel with the miscreants. According to the police boss, the kidnap gang was responsible for criminal activities in Eneka and its environs. In a related development, two female kidnap hostages were also rescued from kidnappers’ den in a forest in Emohua Local Government Area. The state anti-kidnap unit led by Superintendent of Police, Edward Shadare carried out the rescue operation, according to the Commissioner of Police.

Belel assured: “On our part, we will continue to do our best to sustain the current onslaught against armed banditry in the state. I have repositioned my men for better productivity. And as soon as possible, you will feel the impact of the rejigged strategy.”