Molly Kilete, Abuja

The troops of Operation Fire Ball have inflicted heavy casualty on Boko Haram/Islamic States for West Africa Province (ISWAP) insurgents killing 16 in recent encounters in North East theatre of operation.

Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brig.-Gen. Bernard Onyeuko, in a statement yesterday, said that operation was a subsidiary operation launched under Operation Lafiya Dole to route out remnant of terrorists.

Onyeuko said that four terrorists’ gun trucks were destroyed as well as recovery of large cache of arms and ammunition during the various encounters.

He disclosed that the troops had on October 21 noticed unusual vehicles trailing the convoy of vehicles conveying Internally Displaced Persons from Maiduguri Cosmopolitan City to Baga town in order to infiltrate their position.

According to him, the troops inflicted heavy casualty on them by killing three terrorists and destroyed one Gun truck.

He added that one Anti-Aircraft Gun, three AK47 Rifles, three Shells for making Improvised Explosive Device (IEDs) were also recorvered, adding that the troops had since dominated the area with aggressive patrols.

Onyeuko also disclosed that troops of Army Super Camp Magumeri also killed 11 in a fierce encounter and recorvered three gun trucks with three Anti-Aircraft guns and one Dushka gun.

He said the troops of Army Super Camp located at Mallam Fatori ,also routed elements of Boko Haram/ ISWAP terrorists who attacked their location on Saturday.

According to him, after the fierce battle, two terrorists were neutralised while others escaped with gunshot wounds as traces of blood of dragged casualties by the criminals were seen during exploitation.

“The troops captured three AK47 rifles, one Light Machine Gun, 466 Rounds of 7.62x54mm ammunition, 24 rounds of 7.62x51mm ammunition and One Tecno cell phone.

He said that the troops of Operation Lafiya Dole were in high spirit and dominating their area of responsibilities with robust fighting patrols.

“The troops are hereby commended for the resilience, doggedness and commitment exhibited during the encounters.

“They are equally encouraged not to rest on their oars but build on the successes recorded.

“The entire populace of the North East zone are hereby assured of the determination of the High Command of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to finally rout out the remnants of the BHT/ISWAP criminals from their enclaves,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Police Command in Yobe said its personnel had killed six suspected Boko Haram terrorists who earlier attacked Babbangida town in Tarmuwa Local Government Area of the state.

Yobe State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Dungus Abdulkarim, who disclosed this in an interview said the six suspected terrorists were shot dead by Mobile police personnel protecting the division.

“Our mobile police personnel held their ground and exchanged gun fire with the terrorists, killing six of them while many others fled with gunshot wounds.”

“The terrorists torched a vigilance group vehicle, they also destroyed part of the council secretariat, divisional police station and a military base before they were repelled,” he said.

He said a policeman was killed and another injured during the gun battle.

A terrorist attack on Babbangida town that occurred on Saturday evening led to the destruction of some government assets, causing panic among the residents.