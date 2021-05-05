From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of a medical health worker by bandits at Furaka, in Jos East Local Government Area of Plateau State to treat the kidnapped victims.

Police on Wednesday said one of the bandits was shot death on Tuesday while exchanging gunshots with Police Operatives and several others escaped with gunshots injuries.

Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Gabriel Ubah said the kidnapped nurse was discovered when Police Operatives were out to rescue some kidnapped victims in Jos East Local Government Area.

“Police Operatives of the Command had an encounter with hoodlums at Maijuju town in Fursum District of Jos East, where there was a shoot out and one of the hoodlums was shot dead while others escaped with bullet wounds.

“Intelligence report at our disposal revealed that a nurse was abducted at Furaka to treat the wounded hoodlums. Concerted efforts are on by the Police tactical and intelligent teams to rescue the victim and arrest the perpetrators.” It was gathered that the gunmen had kidnapped a hospital owner known as Bitrus Musa, who owned G Medical at Tina Junction in Jos North Local Government Area. It was gathered that the gunmen also kidnapped a nursing mother in Eto Baba a neighbouring community in Jos North, leaving behind the baby in trauma.

The unhealthy development caused confusion in the affected areas while the whereabout of the suspects is till uncertain.

But the Police Command said investigation has commenced to ensure that the kidnapped victims are rescue unhurt.