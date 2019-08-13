Jeff Amechi Agbodo

Police in Anambra State have shot and killed a commercial bus driver in Aba park on Onitsha-Owerri road.

It was gathered that the policemen had clashed with some boys in the area and in the process, one of the policemen pulled the trigger to scare the rampaging boys and the bullet hit the driver who was rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead by a medical doctor.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Mr. Haurna Mohammed, who confirmed the incident in a statement said that it happened when two armed robbery suspects who escaped from lawful custody were seen hiding at the park.

“On the 13/8/2019, there was an attempt by some miscreants to disarm a policeman at the New Aba park, Owerri road when a police patrol team went on inquiry following intelligence report that two armed robbery suspects who escaped from lawful custody were seen hiding at the park.

“The hoodlums who emerged from an uncompleted building near the park descended on the policemen in a bid to overpower them and snatch their rifles, one of the police men resorted to using his firearm and injured one of the attackers whose identity is yet to be ascertained after firing twice in the air to scare them proved abortive.

“The victim was rushed to Toronto Hospital, Onitsha, for medical attention but was certified dead by a medical doctor while receiving treatment.

“Following the incident, rampaging youths blocked Onitsha-Owerri road causing a serious public nuisance and traffic congestions in the area.

“Meanwhile, joint police patrol teams including vigilante groups dispersed the rampaging youths, restored normalcy and cleared the road to enable a free flow of traffic in the affected area.

“Consequently, seven persons sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment at Multi choice Hospital, Onitsha,” Mohammed stated.

He said that Commissioner of Police, Mr. John B. Abang, had ordered for a thorough investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident in order to bring the perpetrators to justice.