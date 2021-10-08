From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Imo State police command claimed that it has killed a security operative of the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) on Wednesday after serious gun battle at Umunakanu,Ehime Mbano council area of Imo State.

In a statement by the State police spokesperson, Michael Abattam on Friday, noted that the tactical team of the police after an intelligent report stormed the shop of one of the gang leader, identified as Uchenna Chukwu,34, alleged to be a member of the IPOB’s Eastern Security Network (ESN) at Ehime Mbano.

On sighting the police, Abattam said that the killed suspect raised an alarm to alert other members of the group, rushing at the same time at them with a cutlass, but the police said he was overpowered before his members advanced to attack them.

But the hoodlums were overpowered by the superior fire exchange by the police leading to the injury of some of them while others the police spokesperson said escaped.

“On sighting the police operatives he raised alarm alerting other members of his gang, picked a cutlass and rushed at one of the police operatives attempted chopping off his head but was overpowered, disarmed and the cutlass recovered from him.

“While this was on, the already alerted members came in their number and engaged the police operatives in a gun duel but were overwhelmed by the superior firing power of the police and in the process, one of them was neutralised while others escaped with bullet wounds into hiding.” Abattam said.

He listed items recovered from the suspects as one locally made double barrel pistol with two expended cartridges, two live cartridges and “a charm the suspect tied round his waist to fortify himself against police bullet.”

One of the suspect the police spokesperson said is presently undergoing interrogation and has made useful statement to the investigating team, revealing their hideout and the whereabout of other members of his gang on the run .

Meanwhile,the Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, Rabiu Hussaini, while commending the officers involved in the operation, expressed his appreciation to the good people the State for their support while advising them to always support the police in its effort to reed the State of crime.

