Imo State Police Command yesterday shot dead a gunman who was allegedly on his way with others to attack a church in Onuma, Governor Hope Uzodinma’s home Town.

According to the CSP Mike Abatam, who addressed journalists at the Imo police headquarters, Owerri, the police had received information that the gunmen were on their way to attack a church in Omuma, at about 11:30 Pm.

He said operatives engaged the group in a gun duel and in the process shot dead the deceased while other members of the gang escaped with gunshot injuries.

Abatam also said that the group had allegedly set ablaze the palatial country home of Governor Hope Uzodimma and recently the houses of Chief Cyprain Akaolise, immediate past state commissioner for justice and Attorney General and member representing Orsu state constituency last Wednesday.