TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Police Command has confirmed the killing of the leader of a dreaded kidnap-gang that has been terrorising residents of Ogoni area in Rivers State.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nnamdi Omoni, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DPO), made this known yesterday in Port Harcourt.

Omoni disclosed that the officers that carried out the operation were from the Bori Police Station led by the Divisional Police Officer, at about 8:16pm.

Daily Sun gathered that the men, in a coordinated operation, trailed one Linus Lebari aged 35 years, popularly known as Bobby, or Devil, from Teka Sogho in Khana Local Government of the state, to their hideout in a forest at Okwale in the boundary between Rivers and Abia States.

He said the hoodlums, on noticing irregular movements around their camp, started shooting randomly, but in a return fire from the Police, one of them was shot dead.

According to the PPRO, the victim was later identified to be Lebari from Teka Sogho community and the leader of kidnap gang.

The spokesman of the Police Command added that the gang was responsible for the attacks on the Ogoni axis of the East/West.

He alleged that the gang has killed over 30 people in the two LGAs of Khana and Gokana, after collecting ransom.

Omoni added that two Police officers sustained gunshot wounds during the operation, saying that they were currently responding to treatment.

He said one locally made pistol and some cartridges were recovered and efforts are on to arrest other gang members, who fled with gunshot wounds.

The PPRO: “The Commissioner of Police, CP Mustapha Dandaura, is again assuring the public that the onslaught against arms banditry in the State is raging and will not cease until all criminal elements in the State are history”.

He, however, appealed for cooperation, by sharing credible information that would lead to the arrest of these criminals.