Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Police Command has shot dead a suspected kidnapper during a gun battle and arrested three others in Shimakarr village in Shendam and Barkin-Ladi local government areas of Plateau State.

Police Commissioner in the state, Isaac Akinmoyede, disclosed this yesterday while parading the suspects at the state police command, Jos.

He said: “On February 12, 2020 at about 0700 hours, one Rev. Ganko Istifanus of COCIN Shimakarr village, Shendam LGA of Plateau State reported at the Shendam Divisional Police that gunmen entered his resident and kidnapped his son, Godsave Damen, and two others, Henry Zwansat Sati and Auwalu Longtoe.

“A combined team of policemen, vigilante and hunters were immediately mobilized to the scene and engage the hoodlums in a gun dual. One of the kidnappers was shot dead while others took to their heels. Exhibits recovered from the suspects include one AK47 rifle and 21 empty shells of ammunitions.”

Akinmoyede noted that one Isiah Lawrence, 44, a suspected kidnapper was arrested by the operatives of Operation Puff Adder and Anti-kidnapping Unit of the Command terrorising innocent people along Barkin-Ladi and Mangu road.

He said three armed gangsters, who attacked and snatched motorcycle from one Idris Mohammed of Tudun Pata, Nasarawa Gwong Jos were arrested on a tip off.

He noted that those arrested are Sunday Alfa and Uzaifa Adamu while another suspect, Ever, escaped. He said the suspects are members of motorcycle snatching syndicate terrorizing Jos and its environs.

Akinmoyede enjoined members of the public to remain vigilant, security conscious and continue to maintain the strong synergy with the police and other security agencies through volunteering of credible information that would lead to the arrest of criminal elements in Plateau State.

He urged villagers to ensure that the report strange faces in their community to the police for appropriate action.