Christopher Oji

A policeman on Sunday evening shot dead a father of four at the Ladipo , Oshodi area of Lagos .

The deceased was into the business of canopy and chair rentals, Waliu Daudu, was said to be on his way to Olatunji street, to pack his chairs, when a stray bullet hit him in his head, right in front of his compound on Bello street.

A witness , John Balogun ,said :” The man was going to pack his chairs he rented to the Celestial Church of God, Oshodi Parish, when the policeman who escorted one of the dignitaries to the Church started firing into the air to disperse some street urchins (area boys ) that clustered round the dignitary. One of the bullets , hit Daudu in the head.

Wife of the late Daudu , Mrs Yemi Daudu, a petty trader, said : “ I was in the shop when I got a call from someone who asked where I was. I told the person I was in the shop. The caller asked where was my husband, I told her he had gone to work. She said I should call my husband to know where he was, that she had unpleasant information. I called my husband’s telephone number but the line didn’t go

“ Almost immediately, I heard another person making calls in front of my shop. I heard the caller asking the person at the other end if it was that man that rented chairs. At that point, I became scared. I rushed outside and held the man by his shirt, asking what happened. He said we should go to the house. By the time I got home, I met my husband’s lifeless body on the ground.

A Police source said the killer policeman has been on the run, but a man believed to have invited the dignitary that came with the policeman has been arrested “ His arrest will link us with the eminent Nigerian that came with the Police escort who allegedly fired the shot”,

The Lagos State Police public relations officer, DSP Elkana Bala, said investigation into the matter was ongoing.