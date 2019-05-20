Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Police Force Headquarters in Abuja said its operatives attached to Operation Puff Adder have killed Sumaila Sule, alias Shaho, said to be the mastermind of the kidnap of the chairman of the Universal Basic Education (UBEC), Muhammed Mahmood, with his daughter along the Abuja/Kaduna highway.

The suspect was said to have been killed during a shootout with police operatives, who were on a routine surveillance and raid of suspected criminal hideouts, in the outskirts of Rijana village in Kaduna State.

The police operatives were said to have come under heavy fire from the kidnappers who were heavily armed during the operation.

Force public relations officer, Frank Mba, who made this known in a statement, said the suspect, an indigene of Rijana village in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State, died in the early hours of Saturday, following multiple bullet wounds he sustained during the shootout.

Mba said that four other members of Shaho’s gang were arrested and three AK-47 rifles recovered from them.

He listed the arrested gang members as Musa Hassan, 26, Yau Umar, 25, Umar Musa, 22, and Muhammad Sani, 28, who incidentally are all indigenes of Rijiana Village Kachia LGA Kaduna State.

He said: “A kidnapping kingpin and notorious armed robber, who recently masterminded the kidnap of the UBEC chairman along Abuja- Kaduna road is dead. The suspect, Sumaila Sule, alias Shaho, male (estimated be in his mid 30s), a native of Rijana village in Kachia LGA of Kaduna State is one of the most vicious and most wanted kidnappers that has been terrorizing citizens in Kaduna and its environs. He died in the early hours of May 18, following multiple bullet wounds he sustained during a deadly shootout with police operatives attached to Operation Puff Adder.”

Mba further said that “acting on information elicited from the suspect before his death, police operatives, between May 18 and 19, carried out sweeping follow-up operations at different target locations. These coordinated operations led to the arrest of four other members of Shaho’s gang and the recovery of three AK 47 rifles.

“In a similar vein, a combined team of Operation Puff Adder operatives, comprising of the IGP Response Team, the Technical Intelligence Unit, the Police Mobile Force and the Special Anti Robbery Squad have arrested another set of kidnappers who have been terrorizing citizens at Mubi axis of Adamawa State. One AK 47 rifle and 26 rounds of live ammunition were recovered from the gang.

“The suspects have all confessed to participating in numerous kidnapping and armed robbery operations within Adamawa State, including the kidnap and collection of a ransom of N7million from Mallam Abdulahi Umoru of Hong LGA.

“Investigations into these cases are ongoing, while efforts aimed at arresting other members of the gangs still at large are being intensified.

“While commending police operatives for their gallantry as well as selfless service to the nation and humanity, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has reassured Nigerians that the war against crimes and criminality will soon be won.”