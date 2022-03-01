From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Police Command, yesterday, announced the killing of a notorious leader of a dreaded armed robbery gang, identified as Getay, in the Warri area of the state.

Getay, according to the Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Bright Edafe, died at the hospital where he was receiving treatment following gunshot injuries he sustained during gun battle with the police.

Edafe said the deceased ring leader and his gang members, who have been on the command’s watch list, were operating within the neighbourhood of Erejuwa when a patrol team, acting on a tip off, stormed the scene.

He said on sighting the police team, the suspects opened fire, and the team responded swiftly, adding that in the ensuing gun duel, Getay sustained injuries.

Saying that the matter was being investigated, Edafe said one cut-to-size double barrel gun, one live cartridge, and two expended cartridges were recovered.

He said operatives of the command also rescued a 62-year-old kidnap victim, whose names he withheld, in the Afiesere, Ughelli area of the state. He said operatives were on routine stop-and-search duty along ECN/Otu-Jeremi Aladja road by Ewhrekekan junction, when they sighted a Mercedes Benz ML 350 and Lexus 350 parked by the roadside.

Edafe said the black Mercedes Benz ML 350 with registration number EKY 964 DP, belonging to the victim, and one AK47 magazine loaded with eight rounds of 7.62 ammunition were recovered.

Besides, Edafe said 13 suspected cultists were in custody of the command after they were arrested during a foiled initiation ceremony of Aiye confraternity in Ukwu-Nzu, Aniocha North Local Government Area of the state.

He said one locally made double barrel shotgun, 25 live cartridges, a Toyota Corolla with registration number GRA 68 SG and a Lexus 350 SUV with registration number BDG 689 GQ were recovered, adding that investigation was ongoing.