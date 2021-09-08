From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Imo State police command has killed a notorious armed robbery gang leader, Modestus Ugwuoha, popularly known as Modukpe, during a gun duel, on Monday, at Obiakpo, Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of the state.

A statement released by the State police spokesperson, Michael Abattam, yesterday, noted that tactical teams of the command, following the directive of the State Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Hussaini, on several attacks at Njaba Police Station and the killing of a police inspector from the division, stormed their hideout out.

Modukpe was said to have been killed in the melee alongside another gang member while others ran away. A locally made double barrel pump action gun was among the firearms recovered from the scene of the incident, according to Abattam.

Meanwhile, the community where the hoodlums hailed from immediately went into a wild jubilation on hearing of the death of the two terror gangs.

Ugwuoha was identified as an escapee from Imo Correctional Centre Owerri, and the leader of the terror gang that had been violently robbing and raping women in their community.

The police spokesman said: “It is on record that Modestus Ugwuoha, a.k.a “Modukpe” and his terror gang masterminded the attack of Njaba Police Station and the killing of a police inspector. He has been on the wanted list of the police command for a very long time.”

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.