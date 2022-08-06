From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Imo State Police Command says it has killed a notorious robbery kingpin, Osita Ogbuiri, popularly known as ‘Shina Rambo’, from Mmahu in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State penultimate week.

Ogbuiri, an escapee of the Imo prison, according to a statement by the state police spokesperson, Michael Abattam, has also been involved in various criminal activities in the State including kidnapping.

He is also the leader of a deadly cult group, known as ‘De- gbam’, terrorising the neighbourhood of Ohaji/Egbema.

According to the police report, the notorious criminal was caught after an intelligence report which led the police to his hideout with his gang at Utuma/Ukwa,a boundary between Abia and Cross River State. He was later killed in a gun duel when he and his gang engaged the police.

“After escaping from Imo Correctional Centre Owerri, he went into hiding in a neighbouring state, where he formed a terror group, operating in Ohaji Egbema LGA and its environs, terrorizing innocent people in the Community.

“The suspect, Osita Ogbuiri is a member of a deadly cult group called “DE-GBAM” and has been involved in several violent attacks/killings of security agencies. It is on record that, he led his gang members in the killing of the Town Union President, Charles Mgbarahu ‘m’ of Mmahu Egbema in Ohaji Egbema LGA and six others on the 8th of February, 2022, in a rivalry cult clash. Also on the 9th of July, 2022, he killed a police Inspector in Obokofia and on the 21st of July, 2021 he murdered a Naval officer all in Ohaji Egbema respectively.” Abattam stated.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Barde, said that the corpse of the notorious bandit has been deposited at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Owerri, while he noted that concerted efforts are being made to arrest other members of the gang at large.