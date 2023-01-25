From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Three members of a notorious kidnap gang and cattle rustlers in Kwara State were killed in a gun duel with men and officers of the state Police command last weekend in Bode Sadu community in Moro Local Government Area of the state.

A total of nine suspected kidnappers were also arrested after a gun duel with Policemen in their hideouts inside thick forest of Eyenkorin, Asa Local Government Area and Bode Sadu, Moro Local Government Area of the state, while some suspects escaped with bullet injuries.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin, yesterday, Commissioner of Police CP Paul Odama, said that the suspects were arrested with exhibits such as three locally made guns, 10 cartridges, among other weapons.

“On January 22, intelligence available to the Divisional Police Officer, Bode Sadu, to the effect that suspected kidnappers were in the bush along Balogun area, Bode Sadu in preparation to strike.

“The DPO mobilized vigilantes, hunters, and police men, stormed the bush, and engaged the kidnappers. During exchange of gun-fire, three of the kidnappers were neutralized, while two suspects Lagi Bala,and Iliasu Idris were arrested with three locally made guns.

“The arrested suspects confessed to be kidnappers and cattle rustlers. They also confessed to be responsible for the series of kidnapping cases in Malete ,and Shao area of Kwara state.

The names of the neutralized members of the gang are Bala Idris, Hassan Idris ,and Baso Idris.

Investigation is ongoing to arrest the remaining members of the kidnapping gang, while the two arrested suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded, the Police boss said.