From Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Police Command said it has gunned down Goodluck “Big Daddy” Ezekwu, a notorious cult gang leader terrorising the Ibaa community of Emohua Local Government Area.

Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nnamdi Omoni, a Superintendent of Police (SP), disclosed this on Saturday, saying that the Command arrested the notorious gang leader while acting on credible information.

Omoni said it was Ezekwu’s cult gang that on August 25 killed one Amobi Oguzo, his arch-rival and a biological son.

He further disclosed that in the course of the investigation, the dreaded gangster was arrested in Imo State and taken to custody.

‘During interrogation, he made useful confessions and led the Police team to Ibaa community, where one Ebere Amesi and other members of the gang were hibernating,’ the PPRO said:

Spokesman of the state police said on sighting the Police, Amesi and his gang, aggressively engaged the Police in a fierce gun battle and in the exchange of fire, both Goodluck Ezekwu and Ebere Amesi were caught in the crossfire, where they sustained fatal gunshot wounds.

He said they were immediately taken to the hospital and were confirmed dead by the doctors.

Their corpses had been deposited in the mortuary, while efforts have been intensified to ensure the arrest of the fleeing gang members and recover their operational weapons.

Omoni said in the wake of the encounter, one AK-47 rifle and an assault rifle with three live ammunition, were recovered.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Eboka Friday, has condemned the attack on the police and directed the Commanders of the Tactical Units to beef up security in Ibaa Community and its environs.

Friday called on the youths to shun cultism and the people of Emohua LGA as well as residents of the state to join hands with the Police, in their irrevocable commitment to rid the LGA and the entire Rivers of criminal elements.

He enjoined Rivers residents to report anybody with gunshot wounds to the nearest police station.

