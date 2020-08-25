Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Police in Ogun State on Tuesday shot dead alleged ‘serial killer’ and drug addict, Feyisola Dosumu, who has been declared wanted by the police.

Dosumu, known as “Spartan” has reportedly killed no fewer than seven people in Ogere and Iperu – Remo in Ikenne local government area of Ogun State.

The suspect was shot dead by a joint security forces in Ogere area of the state on Tuesday.

Dosumu, an alleged notorious cultist and drug addict had three months ago hacked three people to death at Ogere and Iperu – Remo in Ikenne LGA.

He reportedly hacked a nursing mother to death at Ogere and went ahead to kill a security guard attached to one poultry farm at Iperu-Remo.

The Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun led his men to convey the corpse in a van to the Governor’s Office, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta, where Governor Dapo Abiodun was briefed on the operations.

Ajogun explained that the suspect was killed at his enclave around Ogere Area after two days operations.

“His modus operandi is this; he lived in the bushes in the community there from time to time. He usually sneaked out and hacked his victims to death. Then he progressed in that manner to selective victims, hacked them to death, then dashed back to the bush.

“We employed the reactive means of always combing the bush each time this thing happened. So, he started this in April, then on the 21 again, the serial killer by name Feyisola Dosunmu a.k.a Spartan killed another victim.

“Then the governor called that I should try my all means to make sure I put a halt to the senseless killings. Of course , the Inspector General of Police also directed that we must fish out the killer, so from that 21 till date, we have been combing that bushes.

“Yesterday (Monday) we almost arrested him, but he slipped through our fingers. So, I now felt it was important to employ technology. So, we contacted our technical platform in Abuja who actually provided us assistance.

“Today (Tuesday), we were able to have a pin-point location where he was hiding and we engaged him; he broke bottles, drew the cutlass that he had been using to hack people to death, then of course we replied. We nailed him on the leg, unfortunately it turned out to be fatal injury”. The CP stated.

Speaking, Abiodun applauded the security agency and implored them not rest on their oars in efforts to make Ogun a crime free state.

The governor, however, vowed to flush out criminals of the state, noting “Ogun as the industrial hub must continue to be a safe environment for investment to thrive.”