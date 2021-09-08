From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A suspected member of a robbery gang has been killed during an exchange of fire between security operatives and the gang members in Obogo community, Udu Local Government Area of Delta State.

The deceased sustained injuries during the gun battle and gave up the ghost at the hospital where he was receiving treatment while other members of the gang escaped.

Acting Public Relations Officer of Delta State Police Command DSP Bright Edafe, who confirmed this on Wednesday in Asaba, said the police acted on a distressed call that robbers were operating in Obogo before mobilising its men and local vigilante to the scene.

Edafe said the suspects on sighting the security team, opened fire, but that the team responded with superior firepower, adding that when the dust settled, one locally made pistol with one live cartridge was recovered alongside the now-deceased suspect who was writhing in pains at the time.

Meanwhile, Edafe said six suspects including 36-year-old Onoriode Shefo (aka Chicago), 30-year-old Omagbeosa Sholla, 30-year old Godwin Obukoemu aka Million, 34-year-old Ejime Mugagbam, 24-year-old Ejiroghenen Nushe and 28-year-old Egho Monday, have been arrested in connection with the alleged attack and killing of a prince in Orhuwhorun, Eric Takerere, and two mobile policemen on escort duty.

Eric Takerere was recently murdered in an attack on his vehicle by gunmen during which the officers were killed while his brother, Franklyn Takerere sustained injuries.

Edafe said the arrest of the six suspects followed diligent and painstaking investigation on 27-year-old Godspower Agabarhayowe aka Ganagana and 27-year-old Tony Edwin who was arrested in July this year over the royal murder saga.

According to Edafe, the two suspects led operatives of the State Anti-kidnapping and Cyber Crime Squad (SAKCCS) to their hideouts in Udu, Warri and Aladja areas where the latest six suspects were nabbed.

‘They all confessed to being involved in the murder of Prince Eric Takerere, his two mobile policemen,’ he added

‘They also led the operatives to their armoury where two AK47 rifles, one pump action gun, one locally-made pistol, four magazines, 76 rounds of live ammunition and 38 rounds of live cartridges were recovered.’