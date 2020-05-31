Jude Chinedu, Enugu and Ben Dunno, Warri

Operatives of Enugu State Police Command have killed a suspected kidnapper and arrested another while rescuing three kidnap victims in separate operations carried out on May 16th and 26th respectively.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr. Daniel Ndukwe, said that one AK-47 rifle with breech no. HM9221, 20 rounds of live ammunitions, two machetes, four handsets and a cash sum N700 were recovered from them.

He further said that: “Preliminary investigation reveals that two of the victims, a father and daughter, were reportedly kidnapped on 15th of May at about 1700hrs, by armed men at a building site in Eziama Abakpa-Nike and taken to an unknown destination.

“However, on 16/05/2020 at about 2200hrs, a combined team of operatives attached to the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping and Anti-Cult Units, acting on intelligence, rescued the victims unhurt inside a forest in the said community, after a serious gun duel with the kidnappers. They have since been re-united with their family members.

“The third victim was reportedly kidnapped on 25th May at about 2030hrs in exchange for her son and one other, who were being held by the alleged Kidnappers.

“However, following a tactical and intelligence-led operation carried out by Operatives of the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit at the said forest, the victim was successfully rescued unhurt, after an intense gun battle with the kidnappers, which led to the death of one and the arrest of the other with severe bullets injuries and in a critical condition”, he said.

Similarly, policemen attached to Enerhen Division, Delta State Command announced the recovery of two AK 47, two cut to size locally made pistols, over a hundred live ammunitions and cartridges abandoned in a car by members of a notorious armed robbery gang.

Sunday Sun gathered that the discovery was made along the ever busy Udu Road in Udu Local Government Area, where a team of police on patrol had stationed.