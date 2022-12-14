From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A suspected member of a four-man kidnapping and armed robbery gang terrorising Ozoro and it’s environs in Delta State has been killed during a gun duel with men of the state police command.

The gang’s kidnapped victim who was abandoned in the trunk of the operational vehicle of the hoodlums, was rescued with bullets wounds all over body.

The victim was earlier attacked at his residence along Owhelogbo Road by the gang who forced him into the trunk of the car after shooting him before zooming off.

Confirming the development in a press release on Wednesday morning, Public Relations of the command, DSP Bright Edafe, said the police acted on a distressed call that the hoodlums invaded the home of the victim.

Edafe said police and vigilante operatives stormed the scene and trailed the fleeing gang to the point where fire was exchanged.

“In an attempt to intercept them, the suspects abandoned the victim in the trunk of the car, disembarked from the vehicle, fired some shot while escaping into a nearby bush.

“The police operatives relentlessly went after them, and successfully neutralized one of the suspects while three other escaped.

“The kidnapped victim was rescued and taken to the hospital for treatment, his vehicle, one locally made cut-to-size double barrel gun were recovered,” he said.

Edafe added that efforts were on to arrest the fleeing suspects.