From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Police Command said it has gunned down a notorious cult gang leader terrorising Ibaa community in Emohua Local Government Area of the state, called Goodluck Ezekwu (popularly known as Big Daddy).

State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nnamdi Omoni, a Superintendent of Police (SP), disclosed this yesterday, saying that the command arrested the notorious cultist while acting on credible information.

Omoni said it was Ezekwu’s cult gang that on August 25, 2021, killed one Amobi Oguzo, his archrival and biological son.

He further disclosed that in the course of Investigation, the dreaded cultist was arrested in Imo State and taken to custody.

The PPRO said: “During interrogation, he made useful confessions and led the Police team to Ibaa community, where one Ebere Amesi and other members of the gang were hibernating.”

Omoni said on sighting the police, Amesi and his gang, aggressively engaged the Police in a fierce gun battle and in the exchange of fire, both Goodluck Ezekwu and Ebere Amesi were caught in the cross fire, where they sustained fatal gun shot wounds.

He said they were immediately taken to the hospital and were confirmed dead by the doctors.

Omoni said an AK47 rifle with breech number 15422 and another assault rifle (number Q701697A) were recovered.

He said the corpses of the deceased gang leaders were deposited in the mortuary, while efforts have been intensified to ensure the arrest of the fleeing gang members and recover their operational weapons.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Eboka Friday, has condemned the attack on the Police and directed the commanders of the tactical units to beef up security in Ibaa community and its environs.

Friday called on the youths to shun cultism and the people of Emohua LGA as well as residents of the state to join hands with the police in their irrevocable commitment to rid the LGA and the entire Rivers of criminal elements.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.