From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have killed a suspected member of an armed robbery gang in Warri area of the state.

The deceased suspect, one Christopher, died at the hospital where be was receiving treatment following gunshot injuries he sustained during a duel with policemen. Confirming the report on Friday in Asaba, Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Bright Edafe, also stated that his men arrested an inter-state car snatcher, one Richard Tobi of Obibo, Port-Harcourt, Rivers State.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

Tobi was trailed to Mammy market Effurun where he was arrested with assorted vehicle number plates which were instantly recovered from him, according to Edafe.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Edafe added one Toyota Hilux with registration number UYY 210 GT suspected to have been stolen at Akwa-Ibom State was also recovered at the suspect’s base. On the death of the suspected armed robber, Edafe explained that operatives on routine patrol along Okere Market Junction, Warri, where they intercepted a four-man gang operating with a mini bus with registration number Delta DSZ 912 XA. He said the hoodlums opened fire on sighting the police and zoomed off, adding that his men chased them to Makaiva market while exchanging gunfire. Edafe stated that the police however ceased fire “when they got to the market due to the crowd. The hoodlums alighted from the vehicle and ran into the crowd but one of the suspects was arrested with gunshot injuries he sustained during the gun duel.

“The suspect named Christopher (surname unknown) confessed to being a member of the armed robbery gang that robbed a POS lady at Osubi-Orerokpe earlier in the day.

“Suspect was taken to General Hospital, Warri where he died while receiving treatment. The mini bus, one expended cartridge, two POS machines, two female bags containing two Zenith bank ATM cards, one driver’s license bearing Ogagbe Godspower, one power bank and a bible were recovered. A manhunt for the fleeing members of the gang is ongoing.”