PAUL OMOKUVIE, Bauchi

The Bauchi State Police Command under the leadership of Commissioner of Police, Habu Sani, foiled an attempted armed robbery attack on a filling station on Sunday evening in Bauchi.

A press release signed by the Command’s Public Relations officer DSP Kamal Datti Abubakar, made available to newsmen on Monday, said it received a distress call from Shafa Filling Station situated at Miri village along Bauchi-Jos road, Bauchi notifying it of an attack.

It stated that the gang of suspected armed robbers numbering about five, armed with AK-47 rifles and other dangerous weapons stormed the filling station with the intent to rob victims of their sales proceeds and other valuables.

The statement read in part: “On receipt of the report, the command promptly mobilised its tactical teams attached to Operation Puff Adder to the area.

“However, on sighting the police teams, the suspects engaged them in a gun battle, but were overpowered by superior firepower of the police and one of the suspect was shot during the battle while the rest escaped with bullets wounds. The suspect was rushed to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Hospital for treatment but was later confirmed dead by medical doctor.”

According to the statement, exhibits recovered included one AK-47 rifle with 25 rounds of live 7.62mm ammunition.

The statement further said no causality was recorded during the gun duel on the part of police and any innocent member of the public and effort is in top gear to arrest the fleeing suspects.

The statement said the command appreciated the support, cooperation and confidence it is receiving from members of the public in its unrelenting effort to ensure the relative peace being enjoyed in the state was sustained and enjoined them to report any suspicious person(s) promptly to the police or any other security agency in the state.