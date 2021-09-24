From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A suspected member of a three-man robbery gang has met his waterloo, after sustaining injuries during a shoot out with policemen on stop and search duty in Delta State.

This is even as the Operation Delta Hawk, a combined security network of the state government foiled a cult initiation ceremony in Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area of the state.

Confirming both incidents in Asaba, yesterday, Public Relations Officer of the state police command, DSP Bright Edafe, said the deceased suspect died at the hospital where he was rushed to for treatment, adding that a locally made pistol loaded with a live cartridge and two expended cartridges were recovered from him.

Edafe said the three-man gang, who were in a white Lexus 350 SUV with registration number WWR 434 MD, were flagged down at Umunede, on the Benin-Asaba-Onitsha expressway.

He said on noticing the operatives, the occupants stopped abruptly, disembarked, shot sporadically and ran into the bush.

He said operatives went after the hoodlums, returning fire for fire which resulted in fatal injuries on the late suspect while others escaped.

He said investigation revealed that the recovered Lexus 350 Jeep was snatched from the owner at gun point around Warri, last Saturday.

On the foiled initiation into the Vikings cult group, Edafe said the team, acting on intelligence, stormed the venue at Aliokpo Power Line, Off Old Warri Road, Agbor, where two male suspects – Blessing Rex (30) and Lucky Wisdom (18), were arrested, while others escaped.

Saying that efforts were on to track down the fleeing suspects, Edafe added that 11 motorcycles and one vikings confraternity flag were recovered from the scene of the foiled initiation.

He also confirmed the arrest of 24-year-old Daniel Banjo with one locally-made double barrel pistol and two live cartridges, also, in Agbor, by the Delta Hawk operatives.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.