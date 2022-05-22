From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Delta State Police Command on Sunday morning confirmed the killing of ten suspected armed robbers/kidnappers during a gun battle in the Kwale area of the state.

Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Bright Edafe who confirmed the development in a statement, said other suspects escaped with injuries while five AK-47 rifles, six magazines and 117 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition were recovered.

The neutralisation of the criminals followed killings, arson, kidnappings, armed robbery, attacks on innocent civilians and policemen while on duty and their rifles taken away in recent times in the state.

Edafe said the command never relented on “its effort towards arresting and ensuring that these hoodlums are brought to book.

“Consequently, the command went on intelligence-led investigation and on 21/5/2022 at about 0500 hours, the Commissioner of Police Delta State, Mr Ari Mohammed Ali detailed a combined team comprising of the State anti-kidnapping/Cybercrime Squad, Dragon patrol teams, RRS Operatives, and Anti-Cult Volunteers from Agbor, Ekwoma, Igbodo, Ibusa, Abavo, Kwale respectively.

“The combined teams embarked on a sting operation and stormed the hideout of these daredevil kidnappers/armed robbers around Kwale Axis.

“The hoodlums who were armed with AK-47 rifles and charms on sighting the police shot sporadically at them and the team equally engaged them in a fierce gun battle.

“Due to the superior firepower of the Police, ten of the suspected kidnappers/armed robbers were successfully neutralized while others escaped with gunshot injuries.

“Five AK-47 rifles, six magazines and one hundred and seventeen (117) rounds of 7.62mm ammunition were recovered from them.”

Edafe assured residents that the command will continue to sustain the tempo, urging members of the public, vigilantes, anti-cult volunteers and other non-state actors to continue to partner with the police with a view to ensuring that Delta State will never be a safe haven for criminals.