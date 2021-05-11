‎From Tony Osauzo,Benin

The Edo State Police Command and Vigilante group on Monday rescued seven Kidnapped victims and killed three of the suspected abductors, who engaged the police in a fierce gun battle in Ahor, Benin.

A statement signed by the Police Command spokesman, SP Kontongs Bello, said the operation was in continuation of the bush/forest combing promised by the Commissioner of Police, Phillip Ogbadu, to rid the state of crime and criminal elements.

‎The statement listed the rescued kidnap victims as Daniel Musa, Anslem Obaladike, John Rufus, Best Osarenrere, Okideli Uwachukwu, Unoma John and Festus Francis.

The statement quoted the Commissioner of Police sayying “I am making a promise to continue to sustain the tempo. I would not relent until I with my men rid Edo State of kidnappers and other criminals. I am using this opportunity to warn kidnappers and other criminal elements to relocate from the state or risk being arrested.

“I am also using this opportunity to seek collaboration and partnership of stakeholders, through information sharing, especially those around Ahor community and environs”.

Recall that 13 kidnapped victims were also rescued last Saturday by the operatives of the Edo State Police Command and Local Vigilante.