From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Three suspected kidnappers who reportedly abducted the wife of Mr. Bernard Unenge, Commissioner of Lands and Survey, Mrs. Ann Unenge and her driver were on Monday killed by the Police in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

Our Correspondent gathered that the Police also rescued the Commissioners wife and her driver during the operation while three members of the kidnap gang including the ring leader escaped.

Two pump action and one AK-47 riffles were also recovered from the dead suspected kidnappers who it was gathered, had earlier demanded for a ransom of N51 million from the victims’ family.

It would be recalled that Mrs. Unenge was abducted at about 6pm on Thursday shortly after she returned to town from Daudu community where she had gone to visit her parents.

Her abductors also took away her driver and her new model Toyota Highlander which she was driving in at the time of the kidnap.

Speaking while the dead bodies of the suspected kidnappers were being paraded at the Police Headquarters in Makurdi on Monday, Governor Samuel Ortom commended the police for a job well done saying the feat would send a strong message to other criminals that Benue is not a haven for them.

“I am here at the Police Headquarters to commend the AIG and the immediate past police commissioner and Operation Zenda who came together to crack these Pharaoh that have been terrorising the state in the last few weeks.

“They have been able to apprehend the kidnappers after a heavy gun duel. They also succeeded in rescuing the Commissioner’s wife and her driver. We will not give up despite all the challenges,” the Governor stated.

Ortom also directed that the owner of the house that was used as hideouts by the kidnappers be arrested and the house be demolished with immediate effect.

At the time of this report, details of the Operation which led to the killing of the suspects and the rescue of the victim’s were still being awaited from the police command.

