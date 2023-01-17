From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A leader of suspected gang of armed robbers in Orogun area of Delta State, one Bobo Ononibe, has been killed during an exchange of fire with police operatives.

Ononibe who sustained injuries during the gun duel, was confirmed dead at the hospital.

Public Relations Officer of the state police command, DSP Bright Edafe who confirmed the development in Asaba on Tuesday, said members of the gang have been on the wanted list of the command since June, 2022 when one of the gang’s operation was foiled.

According to Edafe, the police acted on a tip off that the suspected armed robbers had gathered within the Unukpo-Orogun palm tree plantation, and mobilized to the scene to forestall another attack.

“As they were approaching the scene, the hoodlums opened fire on the police which the police equally responded.

“The hoodlums took to flight due to the superior fire power of the police but during the ensuing gun duel, the gang leader, one Bobo Ononibe aged 26 years sustained serious gunshot injuries.

“He was taken to the hospital where he was later certified dead by the doctor on duty. One locally made cut-to-size gun, three cartridges, one machete, one dagger, native charms among others were recovered. Efforts are on to arrest the fleeing members of the gang,” he said.

Edafe also confirmed the death of another suspect who was mopped by residents of Ewherhe community in Agbarho.

The police image maker said the late suspect was caught robber along Ewherhe/Ovu road with one locally made cut-to-size double barrel gun and one live cartridge, some suspected stolen items including one Iphone 11 pro-max, one hp laptop, one mp3 player and cash sum of N8,220.

He said upon being caught, residents descended on him, adding that before the police could get to scene to rescue him, the mob dispersed, leaving the suspect badly wounded.

“Although the suspect was rescued and taken to the hospital, he died while receiving treatment. Investigation is ongoing,” he added.