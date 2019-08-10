Christopher Oji

There was pandemonium at Ijegun area of Lagos as a policeman attached to the Lagos State Police Command shot dead a woman.

After the killing, angry youths and sympathisers attacked the police patrol team and injured four policemen, including an Assistant Superintendent of Police ( ASP), believed to be the leader of the team.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Bala Elkana, said the woman was hit by a stray bullet during an exchange of gunfire between the police and suspected kidnappers.

He said one ASP and two police officers were injured during the attack on police patrol team by the mob.

He said the woman who was shot had been identified and that the Commissioner of Police had ordered a full investigation into the killing while he condoled with the family of the 30-year- old woman hit by the stray bullet.

He said: “On August 10 , at about 14:55hours, a team of policemen from the anti-kidnapping unit attached to Area M Command, Idimu, tracked some kidnapping suspects to Ijegun- Isolo road, Ijegun Bus stop, but came under attack by members of the deadly gang. During gun firing, a stray bullet hit Busayo Owoodun. The gang with the support of some notorious cultists in the area attacked the police team and injured the team leader, ASP Victor Ugbegun, and two others who are currently in critical condition at the intensive care unit.

“Reinforcements from Operations Department, Rapid Response Squads, Task Force, and neighbouring divisions were able to contain the situation and evacuate the injured officers to the hospital. The command has launched a manhunt of the assailants with a view to bringing them to justice. The body of the victim of the stray bullet was taken to the hospital for autopsy.

“The Commissioner of Police has ordered an in-depth investigation into the case. While condoling with the family of the deceased person, the command calls for calm and assured her family and friends that justice would prevail.”