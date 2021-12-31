Ben Dunno, Warri.

Two members of a notorious armed robbery gang who reportedly went on rampage at Mofor motor park in Ovwian- Aladja, Udu Council area of Delta state, in the early hours of yesterday and killed three (3) persons in a sporadic gun shooting during an operation, have been gunned down in a fierce gun battle with the police team that trailed them after the incident.



The four man armed gang who invaded the popular motor park

in a red mercury mariner jeep with Reg No. Abuja KWL 895 RQ

at about 10;05am on Thursday, were said to have been ruthlessly during the operation, as they engaged in sporadic gun shooting both at their target and passersby all through the period the operation lasted.

On receiving information while the robbery incident was going on, the Delta state Police Commissioner, CP Ari Muhammed Ali, was said to have immediately directed the DPO Ovwian Aladga Police station, SP Samuel Kwabe, to immediately mobilise his men to the area to bring the situation under control.

In a statement issued by the Delta state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, the gang immediately vacated the robbery scene on sighting the police team through the available escape route along the Idu-Otokutu Expressway linking them to another major highway way that lead to DSC expressway.

According to the statement; “On getting to Igbeki in Ovwian Aladja, the gang again attempted to attack a Traditional Chieftency title holder (name withheld) unknown to them that their target had a team of Special protection Unit (SPU) Operatives, escorting him”.

“However on noticing the presence of the SPU operatives, the hoodlums numbering about four (4) diverted to a street in Igbeki Udu but were still being followed by the combined team of SPU Operatives and Ovwian Aladja Patrol teams led by the DPO Ovwian Aladja Division, SP Kwabe, who ensured they kept tap on their movement”.

“It was when the hoodlums realised they the police team were getting too close for comfort that they opened fire on them and in the ensuing gun duel, two of the armed robbers sustained gunshot injuries while the other members of the gang escaped into the bush”.

“The injured suspects were taken to the hospital but gave up the ghost while receiving treatment”, he stated.

Items recovered include” “One AK 47 rifle with breech no. 148399, one magazine loaded with eleven rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition, three cut-to-size locally made guns were recovered.

Others are; “One Red Mercury Mariner Jeep with reg no. Abuja KWL 895 RQ which is the operational vehicle of the gang during the entire period of the operation.

Meanwhile, the police have commenced manhunt for the other members of the gang now at large, he concluded.