Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Goverment of Abia State has warned the state Command of the Nigeria Police Force against any cover-up in their investigation into the killing of two persons by a policeman last week in Aba.

The state’s stance was made known by the Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi-Kalu, in Umuahia.

According to him: ‘We will not accept any form of cover-up or protection of this police officer said to have disappeared into thin air.

‘We expect the police authorities in the state to do the needful and report back to the government as quickly as possible. It is unfortunate that we still have instances where those that were supposed to protect the people are turning their guns against the people of Abia State.’

Okiyi-Kalu demanded that the policeman should be arrested and charged to court.

Meanwhile, the gun allegedly used by the on-the- run killer policeman whose name was given as Sergeant Chinatu Onyema, have been found.

It was gathered that the gun was recovered where the policeman had agreed to be picked up by police authorities after several calls were place to his mobile number.

The Abia State Police Commissioner, Janet Agbede, has condemned the action of the police officer.

Agbede, who stated that the Command was making efforts to arrest and charge the police officer to court, informed that the situation that prompted to the killing of the two persons by the police officer did not call for the use of firearm.