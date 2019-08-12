Christopher Oji

Retired Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) Ambrose Aisabor, has faulted the panel of inquiry set up to investigate the killing of three policemen by the soldiers in Taraba State.

Mr Aisabor, in a telephone chat with our correspondent, said it was an aberration for the panel to be headed by the police and the army as nothing tangible would come out of the effort.

He said there was more to the killing than meets the eyes and as such, the government should do everything within its powers to unravel the mystery behind the dastardly act. And to do it he said a neutral body should take over the inquiry.

He said the only thing that would bring positive result was for the judicial panel to be headed by an unbiased judge. “The police and army are issuing one press statement or the other and are accusing and counter accusing each other and you want the two organisations to still head the investigative panel? No! It is very wrong because you cannot be a judge in your own case . The government should know better that there has never been real cooperation between the two organisations.

“There is petty jealousy, envy, gossips, sycophancy, eye service, blackmail, high level of indiscipline, high level of individualism and battle for supremacy in the two organisations. Therefore, making them judges in their own case will create more problems than solutions. We need a neutral body to carry out the inquiry and bring a lasting solution to the fracas.

“The government must be serious in its inquiry as there may be someone somewhere in the pay role of the high-profile kidnapper, all these are what the judicial panel of inquiry should look in to. I repeat, only a judicial commission of inquiry can solve the riddle. The police should be a leading agency in the internal security of the country. It is only in Nigeria that you can see soldiers on the highways.

“As it is, the government should fund the police very well to enable them to function effectively as demands by the constitution. There should be joint training and patrol among the junior officers. There should be joint seminars for security agents. There should be sporting competition among the agencies.

“If the police and army should interface and interact together and know that they are doing the same job of protecting the country, they will seat up and fight crime and criminals to a standstill.”