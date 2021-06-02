From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja
The spate of police killings and destruction of government property in the South East has been described as barbaric and antithetical to national development.
A Pan African organisation, the Neo Black Movement of Africa Worldwide, made the condemnation in a statement on Tuesday, saying it was wrong for unscrupulous elements to destroy Nigerians collective patrimony provided by the sweat of taxpayers.
The group restated its commitment to selfless service and communal development as part of its aims and objectives.
It called on Nigerians to be law-abiding and accord respect to constituted authority and other political officeholders.
The organisation, in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer (PRO), Uhun-Ogbeini Edo State Chapter, Mr Osazuwa Osaheni, copies of which were made available to reporters on Tuesday, frowned at the almost daily attacks on government facilities, particularly in the South East.
It called on public officials to remain focused, notwithstanding the grave challenges.
The statement reads:
‘The Neo Black Movement of Africa Worldwide, Uhun-Ogbeini chapter hereby raise our loud voice in condemnation of the activities of criminals burning down and attacking police facilities, especially in the South East of Nigeria.
‘The Movement strongly frown at and condemn the way and manner government facilities are being attacked on a daily basis, especially in the South East parts of Nigeria.
‘For whatsoever reasons, the killing of police officers is not the way out, and these uncivilised and barbaric acts must be stopped forthwith.
‘The government facilities destroyed on a daily basis were built with taxpayers’ money and no reasonable individual will engage or get involved in such clandestine and nefarious act of destruction of public facilities.
‘The NBM call on all and sundry to join hands in nation-building and render selfless services for societal benefits, as Nigeria remains a strong force in international politics and with unity, it will get better.’
It further stated that members’ ‘undying zest towards selfless services and communal development as part of our noble aims and objectives.’
Is the fraud nickname fulani caliphate with its emirates fulani criminals from Guinea violently established in 1804 barbaric? Is the fraud nickname Nigeria British bandits violently established in 1914 barbaric? Is fulani caliphate called Nigeria use of the criminals nickname military, police etc. to murder this territory natives so as to keep this territory natives under fulani rulership, barbaric?
We this territory natives who owns the land and are more than 99% population of this territory have defeated 1804 fulani caliphate with its emirates the way we defeated 1914 amalgamation of British bandits in 1960. We’re now the government over our God given native lands in which the six geopolitical zones are sovereign states- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, Midwest Republic. Hausa people, Kanuris etc. of the north will be traditional rulers, religious leaders, political office holders etc. over their God given native lands under their sovereign states. Southern natives will have democratic capacity under their sovereign states to fix their lands, economies.
Defeated thugs of fulani caliphate called military, police etc. which know nothing about Revolutionary Warfare, must be eliminated on every inch of the six sovereign states. Defeated fulani criminals must find their way back to Guinea- dead or alive in this 2021 the way defeated British bandits find their way back to Britain in 1960. Only the Sword decides.