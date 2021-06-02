From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The spate of police killings and destruction of government property in the South East has been described as barbaric and antithetical to national development.

A Pan African organisation, the Neo Black Movement of Africa Worldwide, made the condemnation in a statement on Tuesday, saying it was wrong for unscrupulous elements to destroy Nigerians collective patrimony provided by the sweat of taxpayers.

The group restated its commitment to selfless service and communal development as part of its aims and objectives.

It called on Nigerians to be law-abiding and accord respect to constituted authority and other political officeholders.

The organisation, in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer (PRO), Uhun-Ogbeini Edo State Chapter, Mr Osazuwa Osaheni, copies of which were made available to reporters on Tuesday, frowned at the almost daily attacks on government facilities, particularly in the South East.

It called on public officials to remain focused, notwithstanding the grave challenges.

The statement reads:

‘The Neo Black Movement of Africa Worldwide, Uhun-Ogbeini chapter hereby raise our loud voice in condemnation of the activities of criminals burning down and attacking police facilities, especially in the South East of Nigeria.

‘The Movement strongly frown at and condemn the way and manner government facilities are being attacked on a daily basis, especially in the South East parts of Nigeria.

‘For whatsoever reasons, the killing of police officers is not the way out, and these uncivilised and barbaric acts must be stopped forthwith.

‘The government facilities destroyed on a daily basis were built with taxpayers’ money and no reasonable individual will engage or get involved in such clandestine and nefarious act of destruction of public facilities.

‘The NBM call on all and sundry to join hands in nation-building and render selfless services for societal benefits, as Nigeria remains a strong force in international politics and with unity, it will get better.’

It further stated that members’ ‘undying zest towards selfless services and communal development as part of our noble aims and objectives.’