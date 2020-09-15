The Colombian authorities have launched an investigation into more than 40 law enforcement officers for their actions during the protests caused by the death of lawyer Javier Humberto Ordonez in police custody.

La FM radio broadcaster reported this on Tuesday, citing Colombia’s presidential adviser for security, Rafael Guarin.The riots across the Latin American country were triggered by a video of two police officers restraining and repeatedly shocking 46-year-old Ordonez for his alleged disrespect for the COVID-19 related social distancing rules.

He died in a hospital last week. As a result of the protests, 13 people have been killed, with 12 of them dying from gunshot injuries.According to the broadcaster, a probe is ongoing to find out if police were responsible for the deaths and if protocols were violated.