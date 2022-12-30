From Joseph Obukata, Warri

The Delta State Police Command has announced the death of a 25-year-old suspected kidnapper identified as one Oghenetega Ovwa of Ugborikoko.

The suspects was reportedly hit by a bullet during a gun duel with members of his gang and police operatives from Agbarho Police Division, near Warri, Delta State.

According to Police Public Relation Officer DSP Bright Edafe who confirmed this in a statement on Friday, the police acting on a tip-off that a victim (name withheld) was kidnapped at Ugborikoko had trailed the kidnappers who were heading toward Agbarho with the victim’s car.

He said that the DPO Agbarho Division following the incident which happened on Thursday December 28, 2022 at about 2215hrs, deployed operatives to the Warri-Ughelli express-way to carry out intensive stop and search with a view to rescuing the victim and arrest of the suspects.

Edafe said that while the Police were carrying out the painstakingly duty of stop and search, they intercepted a Mercedez GLK SUV (registration number withheld) that matches the description of the victim’s vehicle.

Consequently, the suspect who was driving the vehicle, was arrested and upon searching the vehicle, DSP Edafe disclosed, one pump action gun with six (6) rounds of cartridges were recovered.

He added that during the course of the investigation, the suspect confessed to being a member of the kidnapping gang that earlier kidnapped the owner of the GLK.

“He led the team to their hideout at Ugborikoko in Warri South LGA, on arrival at the hideout, his gang members engaged the Police in a gun duel, the suspect was hit during the heavy gun duel, while other members of the gang escaped”, he said.

He said that the victim was rescued unhurt and reunited with his family.

DSP Edafe said that the suspect, who sustained serious gunshot injuries during the gun duel, was taken to the hospital where he was confirmed dead.

Manhunt for the fleeing members of the gang is ongoing, the police spokesman added.