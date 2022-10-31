From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Police operatives in Edo State have commenced a full scale investigation into alleged sudden disappearance of 20, 000.00 (Twenty Thousand Euro) from the Benin City residence of an international business woman (name withheld).

The investigation is sequel to a petition written by the brother of the woman, Mr. Arhumwunda Osabuohien and addressed to the State Commissioner of police.

In the petition which was acknowledged by the police on October 5, 2022, Osabuohien, accused the family driver identified as Happy Eweresa of the sudden disappearance of the hard currency equivalent to #14 million.

The petitioner alleged that the money was kept in his possession by his sister.

According to him, “on 24th day of September 2022 at about 12pm, I gave the house keys to our driver, Happy Eweresa to go and put off the borehole in the because I forgot to put it off in the morning at about 7.45am when I rushed to work.

“On 26th September, 2022 at about 5am, I was surprised to discover that the money valued €20,000 given to me by my sister to keep in the house was stolen.

“And the person suspected to have stolen the money is the driver, Happy Eweresa. Since Monday 26th September, Happy suddenly disappeared into thin air and he has not be picking calls made to him. Presently, his phone is switched off”.