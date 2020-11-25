Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Police in Enugu have launched an investigation into the mysterious death of three out of five children locked in a stationary vehicle by unknown persons, on Monday in Itchi, Igboeze South Local Government Area of the State.

The State Commissioner of Police, Mr Ahmed Abdurahman, made this known in a statement issued to journalists through the Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Daniel Ndukwe on Wednesday.

Abdurahman who further directed that the case be transferred to the state CID revealed that one suspect has been arrested in connection with the case.

‘On receipt of the report, operatives of the division dashed to the scene and found two of the children still alive, while three others were lifeless. The surviving children were immediately taken to the hospital for medical attention, while the lifeless ones have been deposited in the mortuary for medical autopsy.

‘Preliminary investigation reveals that the children belonging to different parents include one Chukwuebuka Ele (male, aged 5), Chinyere Eze (female, aged 4) and Chibugoh Eze (female, aged 4) all found lifeless as well as Kingsley Eze (male, aged 3) Nmasichukwu Eze (female, aged 12) both found alive.

‘It further reveals that the children had left their homes in Nkalagu-Okpuku community of the same local government area to fetch water from a borehole in Itchi, a neighbouring community, on 22/11/2020 and were not seen till the following morning when they were found locked up in the said vehicle.’