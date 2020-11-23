Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command said it has launched a manhunt to rescue a Catholic priest abducted by gunmen in Yangoji village along Kwali on Sunday.

FCT police Commissioner, Bala Ciroma,

who made this known, called on residents to be security conscious especially as we approach the Yuletide and report all suspicious movements to the Command.

Ciroma, in a statement signed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Yusuf Mariam, equally urged the public to remain calm while it intensifies effort to liberate the victim unhurt.

The statement made available to Daily Sun reads; “The Police Command of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has launched an operation to rescue the Catholic Reverend Father kidnapped on Sunday 22nd November,2020 in Yangoji village along Kwali axis.

“The Command urges members of the public to remain calm, while it intensifies effort to liberate the victim unhurt.

“The Commissioner of Police FCT CP, Bala Ciroma has launched a manhunt to trail and apprehend the suspects.

“While urging residents to be security conscious and promptly report all suspicious movements. The Command wishes to reiterate its unflinching commitment to the protection of lives and property in the Federal Capital Territory.

“In case of any emergency or distress call these numbers:08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883