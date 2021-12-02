From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Osun State Police Command on Thursday said it has launched a manhunt of joint security operatives to rescue the kidnapped couple, Omoru London and Omoru Blessing.

It was gathered that the couple were kidnapped on their farm at a village in Obokun Local Government Area of the state.

The couple were relaxing after work on their farm at Oriomipupa village via Agric Area when gunmen invaded the village around 10pm and kidnapped them.

One of the villagers who reported the matter to the police said “the gunmen entered the farm settlement and were shooting, in the process they kidnapped the couple.

“The cultural security guards named Kiriji Heritage Defender got the information about the kidnapping, their leader named Ademola Ekundayo with his boys trailed those guys but they could not get them because the kidnappers had sophisticated weapons.

“We later informed the police but they are yet to rescue the couple. The Kiriji guys are in the bush with the police.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Osun State Command, SP Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident.

She said one Moses Imomiuku of Ayetoro Street reported at Esa Oke Division that around 10pm, he received a distress call from one Andrew Omoru that his parents were kidnapped at farm settlement.

She said, “when our men got the report the Divisional Police Officer led operatives to the scene with the combined effort of Vigilante and men of Odua Peoples Congress(OPC) to rescue the victims.

“We recovered the motorcycle of the victims and our men are combing the areas to rescue the victims.”

Opalola said joint security operatives are seriously hunting for the kidnapper, assuring that they will soon be fished out.

