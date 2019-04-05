(NAN)Criminals in Nigeria were served notice Friday to abandon their nefarious deeds as the Inspector General of Police M.A Adamu launched a security action plan tagged ‘Operation Puff Adder’.

The Operation will be executed in collaboration with the Nigerian Armed Forces and the Department of State Services (DSS).

It involves massive deployment of well-trained, well-equipped and well-motivated personnel and combined operational assets from the various security agencies, is tailored towards ridding the Country of all forms of crimes and criminality.

Under prime focus are Kaduna – Abuja Expressway, Kogi, Katsina, Niger and Zamfara States.

During the launch which took place at katari Bishin District, Abuja – Kaduna Expressway, Acting IGP Adamu appealed for public support.

He said no Police Agency anywhere in the world, no matter how well-trained, equipped or motivated, can solely achieve its community security and safety mandate without the support of the community.

He called for the full support and cooperation of the civil populace, particularly, traditional rulers, religious leaders, youth associations, market bodies, cultural associations and professionals among others in the fight against criminals especially kidnappers, armed robbers, cattle rustlers amongst others.

The IGP also made a special appeal to drivers, commuters and indeed all citizens that may come in contact with Police officers deployed for the Operation to cooperate with them and show understanding in the interest of public safety.

The IGP however, sounded a note of warning to persons who engage in criminal activities, especially along the Abuja – kaduna Expressway, to give-up their nefarious activities and embrace other legitimate means of livelihood or be prepared to face the full consequences of their actions.

The representative of the Village Head of katari, Bishin District, Kaduna State, Gambo G. Gambo commended the IGP for the launch of ‘Operation Puff Adder’ in the area.

Gambo noted that the operation has already begun to yield positive results with the arrest of five (5) armed criminals in the area on 4th April, 2019.

He thanked the IGP and enjoined the officers deployed to the area to ‘‘do good to the good and do bad to the bad’’.